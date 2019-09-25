Kiriella admits to giving jobs to UNP supporters

-

Minister Lakshman Kiriella has admitted that he gave employment appointments to United National Party (UNP) supporters contrary to the protocols of recruitment when he was the Minister of Highways and Road Development.

Testifying before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, he stated that he had instructed the Road Development Authority (RDA) to grant appointments to when he was the Minister of Highways since Mahinda Rajapaksa too had done the same during his tenure as the Minister of Highways.

Minister Kiriella, yesterday (24), appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate and inquire into serious acts of fraud, corruption, and abuse of power, state resources, and privileges.

This was to record a statement on a complaint received that Minister Lakshman Kiriella appointed of 56 consultants and 94 public relations officers to the RDA against the protocols of recruitment when he was in charge of the Ministry of Highways and Road Development.

He stated that there is no complaint against him and that the person who filed the relevant complaint withdrew it at the Kandy Police station. He added that this is a complaint lodged with a forged signature.

Kiriella further said that the charge against him is giving job appointments to UNP supporters and that if it is wrong, he will admit to it.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, too, appeared before the Presidential Commission yesterday to record a statement on a complaint on spending government funds without properly taking over the Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (NFTH).