Gotabaya says govt. must have proper program to take care of retired citizens

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s presidential hopeful, former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa says there is a need for a proper program to take care of its senior citizens as well as the older generation of the country.

Addressing the national convention of the pensioners last evening (24) at the Sri Lanka Exhibition & Convention Centre, the presidential aspirant said a retired citizen is a person, who has fulfilled his responsibility for the country but still an active part of the society.

The convention was held under the patronage of the former Defence Secretary and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, speaking on the issues faced by the retired citizens, pointed out that they have to get used to living with low income but for various reasons, more money is needed to survive.

Necessary rules and regulations must be enforced so that retired persons, who have made many sacrifices in the public service, receive a pension sufficient for their cost of living. This issue has affected disabled warriors as well, he added.

A government must carry out a proper work plan in this regard, the SLPP’s presidential hopeful stressed, pointing out that many other countries have implemented such programmes aiming their retired citizens.

Rajapaksa noted that it is necessary to empower human resources in order to take the country’s economy forward.