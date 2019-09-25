Sajith to meet UNF leaders to discuss conditions for candidacy

-

Minister Sajith Premadasa is set to meet the leaders of the political parties affiliated to the United National Front (UNF) today (25).

Minister Mano Ganesan told Ada Derana that the meeting would take place at the Ministry of Finance premises.

The UNF leaders and Minister Premadasa will discuss the conditions that have been presented by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe when agreeing to nominate UNP’s deputy leader as the candidate for the Presidential Election 2019.

Minister Lakshman Kiriella has stated that an agreement was reached during a meeting of the senior members of the United National Party (UNP) held last night (24), chaired by party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Meanwhile, a rally pledging support for UNP’s deputy leader will take place in Matugama area at 2.00 pm today.