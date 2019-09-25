78-year-old elephant Tikiri dies

-

The elderly elephant ‘Tikiri’ who stirred outrage over being paraded at the Esala Perahera despite her emaciated state has passed away at the age of 78 years.

She had, reportedly, passed away last evening (24) over old age and illness and Kegalle Wildlife Officials are set to carry out the post mortem today (25).

The final rites of Tikiri were performed this morning with the participation of Buddhist monks.

The 70-year-old ‘Tikiri’ sparked both local and international outrage when Save Elephant Foundation shared photos of ‘Tikiri’ that show every rib in her body and raw-looking skin on her trunk. She had been robed in decorative garments and jewelry to be walked at this year’s Randoli Perahera, regardless of her emaciated and frail state.

The foundation had urged people to write to Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, to “end this cruelty”.

Thailand’s “elephant whisperer” Lek Chailert, founder of Save Elephant Foundation (SEF), posted on Tuesday that Tikiri had died.

His post read, “The sad news is just out tonight that Tikiri passed away this evening. There is both sorrow and relief here. To think of her brings such pain to my heart.

That hard service was her life, and not freedom, carries for me a commitment to others who yet suffer.

That we could not help her before her eyes would shut forever fosters a renewed courage, and bears a responsibility for us to find safe refuges for all of the captive Giants born under the yoke of Man. What we wished for Tikiri, even a few days of freedom with love and care, we will demand for others.

The day that I met Tikiri, her eyes locked with mine, telling me all that I needed to know. Her own fear and anger and sorrow is now part of that longer memory of her kind which should bear us no affection.

Tikiri’s suffering has ended, her soul is now free. No more harm can come to her.

RIP dear Tikiri. Never look back to this world so cruel toward you and your friends.”