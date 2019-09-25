-

Former UNP General Secretary Tissa Attanayake has issued a statement in response to the invitation extended by UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa for him join hands with the United National Party (UNP) once again and help them to victory.

Premadasa, who is vying to become the UNP’s presidential candidate, had invited all former MPs, Provincial Councilors, Urban-Municipal Councilors and party representatives who have worked and made sacrifices for the party in the past and have presently distanced themselves from the UNP over various differences of opinions to once again join hands to make the party and the people victorious.

He had specifically mentioned Attanayake, a former long-serving General Secretary of the UNP who had switched over to the then ruling UPFA in the run up to the 2015 Presidential Election.

Premadasa had said that Attanayake was an active member of the party and a strength to the party during its most difficult time while he cordially invited to the latter to join him with the programme to rebuild the country by restoring the dignity of the party.

In a letter addressed to the UNP Deputy Leader, Attanayake stated that Premadasa’s modest request for party members who have left UNP’s active political programme due to various reasons to join together with the party once again, would receive the respect and admiration of the entire membership of the party.

Former UNP General Secretary Tissa Attanayake added that after giving much thought to the request made mentioning his name, he has decided to comply with the request made by Sajith Premadasa at this moment.

He further stated that he had to distance himself from the UNP because the party decided to field a presidential candidate from outside the party at the 2015 Presidential Election, which he says was an opportunity for a candidate from the UNP to win.

In his letter, which was released to the media today, Attanayake says that he is joining hands with Sajith Premadasa once again as the moment has come to fulfill the aspiration he had to name a candidate from the party and guide the party towards victory.

He further stated that he is setting aside all the “bad memories” from the past and joining hands with Sajith Premadasa at this point because it is his responsibility and duty to fulfill the aspirations of the party and the party supporters.