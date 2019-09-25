Drug peddler arrested with Ice

-

The Sri Lanka Navy with the assistance of the Mannar Division Vice Squad conducted a raid in the Sririnawattakulam area, Mannar, yesterday (25) and apprehended a drug peddler.

A suspected three-wheeler had been noticed during a special raid carried out in the Sririnawattakulam area by the North Central Naval Command in coordination with the Mannar Division Vice Squad.

Accordingly, 200g of the drug Ice (crystal methamphetamine) had been found in the vehicle, when searched.

The suspect who was apprehended is known to be a drug peddler in the area, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

He has been identified as a resident of Erukkulampiddi in Mannar, aged 30.

The accused along with the three-wheeler and drugs was handed over to the Mannar Police for further investigation.