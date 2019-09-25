Four disabled war veterans on fast-unto-death as protest continues

-

The disabled war veterans, who staged a protest in front of the Colombo Fort Railway Station, are going ahead with their protest for the 15th consecutive day today (25) despite the prevailing heavy rainfall.

The Cabinet approval was granted yesterday (25) to provide all the members of the Armed Forces, Police and the Special Task Force who have been disabled due to the war, a pension equal to their last salary even after their retirement.

Several protesting disabled war veterans were allowed to meet with Secretary to the President, Mr Udaya R. Seneviratne last evening, and the Additional Secretary of the Defence Ministry afterwards. The meetings took place at the Presidential Secretariat.

Following the discussions, the Ministry of Finance announced the relevant Cabinet approval.

However, the protesting war veterans rejected the Cabinet decision and continued with their protest while two disabled war veterans commenced a fast-unto-death demanding that necessary provisions be made for their wives or a relative of the family to receive the pension even after they pass away. Two other war veterans also joined the fast-unto-death commenced last night (25).

In this backdrop, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated that the Cabinet Memorandum submitted by President Maithripala Sirisena as the Minister of Defence, to grant lifetime salaries for disabled war heroes has been approved by the Cabinet.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has given the approval to grant all the members of the tri-forces, Police and Special Task Force a salary equal to their last salary during their lifetime.

President closely observed the salary issue of disabled war and the relevant Cabinet Paper was prepared and submitted last week, the PMD added. The Cabinet granted its approval to the proposal with the amendments by the Ministry of Finance.

Although the President proposed to grant the salary to the wife or children below 26 years following the death of the military officer, the Cabinet of Ministers permitted the proposal by the Minister of Finance to grant the life-long salary only to the officer, the PMD said further.