Five injured in accident on Southern expressway

September 25, 2019   03:46 pm

A car had gotten into a road accident near the 85.4R kilometer post at the Pinnaduwa area on the Southern Expressway.

According to the Police Media Division, the vehicle had skidded on the road and toppled over due to the inclement weather conditions.

Four persons including 2 females who had been traveling on the car have been injured in the accident.

The injured have been admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital and are not in critical condition, stated the police.

