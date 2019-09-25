Railway strike from midnight

-

A railway strike has been planned to be launched based on salary disparities, stated railway trade unions.

Reportedly, the strike is scheduled to be launched from midnight today (25).

A representative of the trade unions stated that night mail trains would also halt their services from midnight today.

Railway officials including station masters, railway regulators, and operators will be participating in the strike.

The trade unions point out that although public service experienced a salary increase, the salary disparities of railway employees have not been resolved as of yet. The existing problematic situation only worsened, he added.