Govt. to increase National Minimum Wage

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to amend the Workers Minimum Wages Act and increase the current National Minimum Wage.

The proposal was presented to the Cabinet by President Maithripala Sirisena to gazette the bill prepared by the legal draftsman for revising the section 3 of Workers Minimum Wages Act No.3 of 2016 and consequently present the same for parliamentary approval.

The Workers Minimum Wages Act No. 3 of 2016 has set a national minimum monthly wage of Rs 10,000 (400x25) and a national minimum daily wage of Rs 400 (50x8) with effect from 01.01.2016.

Considering the rising cost of living, cabinet approval has been granted to amend section 3 of the above act to increase the present National Minimum Monthly Wage of Rs 10,000 up to Rs 12,000 (by Rs 2,500) and to increase National Minimum Daily Wage of Rs 400 up to Rs 500 (by Rs 100).