Chandimal to join army as Commissioned Officer

September 25, 2019   11:15 pm

Sri Lankan cricketer and former captain of the national team, Dinesh Chandimal, has consented to join the Army as a Commissioned Officer to play cricket for the Army team.

He is to be enlisted to the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force as a Commissioned Officer of the Sri Lanka Army Ordnance Corps, according to the Army Cricket Committee.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had captained the Sri Lankan national team in all formats of the game until recently, but has been axed from the squads for several recent series due to dip in form.

The selectors had reportedly asked Chandimal to return to domestic cricket to regain his form.

