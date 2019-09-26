Navy continues flood relief operations in affected areas

-

Relentless torrential rain has caused floods in several regions of the country as of now and accordingly, the Sri Lanka Navy has already deployed a number of emergency response teams to provide relief to the flood victims in those areas.

Incidentally, 24 relief teams with 13 dinghies have been sent out to Southern and Western provinces to rescue people displaced by flash floods, the navy said.

These teams are currently engaged to help community slashed by inclement weather in Walallavita and Bulathsinhala in the Kalutara district, Nagoda, Thawalama, Imaduwa, Udugama and Poddala in the Galle district, Kamburupitiya, Thihagoda, Malimbada and Akuressa in the Matara district and Kotikawatta in the Colombo district.

Further, a tree fallen across the Polathumodara River in Delgahatota, Galle had blocked the free flow of water, posing a flood risk in the area.

Responding promptly to the situation, a team of naval personnel cleared the blockage, helping the swift downstream of water.

Meanwhile, the Navy says it remains vigilant and has kept enough relief teams on standby to respond to any eventuality, in the wake of prevailing bad weather.