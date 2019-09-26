Only 6 office trains operate due to strike

Only 6 office trains operate due to strike

September 26, 2019   08:22 am

-

Only six office trains had operated today due to the trade union action launched by railway employees, the General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways said.

Railway trade unions launched a strike action from midnight yesterday (25) based on several issues including salary disparities.

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has cancelled the leave of all SLTB employees owing to the railway strike.

However, the Deputy Minister of Transport Ashoka Abeysinghe said that authorities have not been notified regarding the strike.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories