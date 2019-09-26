Seven candidates place cash deposits for prez poll

September 26, 2019   10:01 am

Seven candidates have made their cash deposits for the Presidential Election 2019 so far, says the Elections Commission.

Four political parties and three independent candidates have accordingly placed their cash deposits for the election.

Venerable Aparekke Punnananda Thera, Jayantha Ketagoda, Siripala Amarasinghe, Dr. Ajantha Wijesinghe of Socialist Party of Sri Lanka, Samantha Perera, former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and Ariyawansa Dissanayake of Democratic United National Front have paid the deposits.

Accepting deposits for the election commenced yesterday (19) and is set to conclude at 12 noon on the 06th of October.

