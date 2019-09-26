Crucial UNP Working Committee meeting today

September 26, 2019   10:35 am

The United National Party (UNP) Working Committee is scheduled to hold a decisive meeting today (26).

The meeting will be chaired by the Party Leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, stated Minister Lakshman Kiriella.

The United National Party Presidential Candidate has not been named as of yet and according to political sources, it will be announced following the relevant Working Committee meeting.

However, it is reported that Minister Sajith Premadasa would be nominated as the UNP presidential candidate.

