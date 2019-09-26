River water levels still on the rise - DMC

-

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says that the water levels of rivers in the areas that were damaged by the inclement weather condition are still increasing.

Hence, the people living downstream are cautioned to be vigilant of the situation.

A total number of 92,593 persons from 23,720 families have been affected by the heavy rainfall that lasted during the past few days.

Eight districts including Galle, Matara, Gampaha, Colombo, Kalutara, Ratnapura and Kegalle have been experienced the effects of the continued downpours. Over 22,500 persons were displaced.

Meanwhile, the schools in Galle and Matara districts will remain closed today (26) and tomorrow (27) due to the adverse weather condition, Southern Province Governor Hemal Gunasekara announced yesterday (25).