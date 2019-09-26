SL to discuss suspension of local army troops from UN peacekeeping

SL to discuss suspension of local army troops from UN peacekeeping

September 26, 2019   12:06 pm

-

Sri Lanka is set to hold a discussion tomorrow (27) with the representatives of the United Nations regarding the suspension of its Army deployments in the world body’s peacekeeping operations.

Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary General on Wednesday (25) said UN Department of Peace Operations has decided to repatriate a Sri Lankan Army unit and individual officers currently serving with UN Peacekeeping due to concerns over the appointment of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva as the new Army Commander.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issuing a media release today (26), stated that a Sri Lankan delegation led by its Secretary will discuss the matter with the Under Secretary General of the UN Department of Peace Operations tomorrow.

The delegation, taking part in the 74th General Assembly Session, will attend a high-level meeting to review progress made in addressing the priorities of small island developing States (SIDS) through the implementation of the SIDS Accelerated Modalities of Action (SAMOA) Pathway.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories