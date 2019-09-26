Monks should practice Dhamma - Raghavan

Monks should practice Dhamma - Raghavan

September 26, 2019   12:29 pm

-

Northern Province Governor Suren Raghavan says he hopes that the request to the court from the Northern Province lawyers regarding the cremation of the Nayaru Rajamaha Vihara Chief Prelate within the temple premises against a court order will be met with an appropriate response.

The Governor stated this holding press conference, yesterday (25).

Governor Raghavan stated that the court order had directed the final rites of the late Chief Prelate to be performed on the Nayaru beach next to the old Army Camp instead of within the temple premises.

The decision had been passed with the agreement of both parties, pointed out the Governor.

However, the cremation and the final rites of the Chief Prelate were carried out within the temple premises despite the court order.

Governor says that politicians should do politics while monks should practice Dhamma.

It is undemocratic to not to carry out the part that was taken on, the Governor further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories