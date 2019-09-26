Monks should practice Dhamma - Raghavan

-

Northern Province Governor Suren Raghavan says he hopes that the request to the court from the Northern Province lawyers regarding the cremation of the Nayaru Rajamaha Vihara Chief Prelate within the temple premises against a court order will be met with an appropriate response.

The Governor stated this holding press conference, yesterday (25).

Governor Raghavan stated that the court order had directed the final rites of the late Chief Prelate to be performed on the Nayaru beach next to the old Army Camp instead of within the temple premises.

The decision had been passed with the agreement of both parties, pointed out the Governor.

However, the cremation and the final rites of the Chief Prelate were carried out within the temple premises despite the court order.

Governor says that politicians should do politics while monks should practice Dhamma.

It is undemocratic to not to carry out the part that was taken on, the Governor further said.