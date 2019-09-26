Over 1,200kg of Beedi leaves seized from Mannar

-

Naval personnel yesterday (25) seized 1,243 kg of Beedi leaves from South Bar and Oluthuduvai coastal areas in Mannar.

The North Central Naval Command had inspected a suspicious ‘Bolero’ Cab parked on the South Bar beach and recovered 12 parcels of Beedi leaves, weighing 368.4 kilograms.

During another special naval patrol conducted at the Oluthuduvai beach in Mannar, the Navy had seized another haul containing 874.9 kg of Beedi leaves. The haul was packed inside 22 parcels.

The seized Beedi leaves haul and the ‘Bolero’ Cab have been handed over to the Customs office in Jaffna for further investigations.

The Navy has found over 3,500kg of Beedi leaves during operations conducted in the North Central Naval Area within the course of this year.