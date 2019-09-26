Viral video of Ruhuna University ragging is real  Vice Chancellor

-

The viral video on an incident of ragging several female students at the University of Ruhuna is real, states the Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Vice-Chancellor of Ruhuna University Prof. Sujeewa Amarasena stated this calling a press conference on the relevant video.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the incident on the video had occurred on either March 13 or March 14 this year.

He says that he had been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the University when the incident took place and therefore, he too bears some responsibility on the turn of events.

The events had occurred at the ‘Upper Canteen’ in the Faculty of Arts of the University and the students who were ragged had been several first-year students.

The photos in the viral video are of the female students who were ragged in the incident, said the Vice-Chancellor.

The Vice-Chancellor said that he had formally inquired the Dean of the Faculty of Arts on the incident.

At the time of the incident, nearly 70 lecturers of the Ruhunu University had arrived at the scene and acted to rescue the freshman who had been subjected to ragging, said Amarasena.

Prof. Amarasena further said that he is grateful for the lecturers who intervened and acted on the matter.