PM will nominate Sajith as Presidential Candidate - Navin

September 26, 2019   02:50 pm

Minister Navin Dissanayake says that the UNP leadership today all agreed that the party’s Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa should contest the upcoming Presidential Election and that PM Ranil Wickremesinghe will be proposing Premadasa’s name at the Working Committee meeting today.

The senior leadership of the United National Party (UNP) and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe held a discussion at Temple Trees in Colombo this morning (26).

Speaking to reporters after the meeting concluded, Dissanayake said:

“Today we all agreed on Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa contesting. Accordingly, the Working Committee will meet at 3.00 p.m. and the party leader will be proposing his name.”

Responding to a question, the minister said he believes a secret ballot will not be needed at the UNP Working Committee to decide on the candidate and also that no conditions have been set on the decision.

“Secret votes won’t be necessary. Everyone agreed. There are no conditions. We don’t think that conditions need to be placed on a presidential candidate.”

“We reached certain agreements and are hoping to act accordingly,” he said.

