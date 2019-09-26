Disabled soldier on fast-unto-death hospitalized

-

A disabled soldier who been engaged in a fast-unto-death in front of the Fort Railway Station has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

Reportedly, another soldier had replaced him and joined the fast-unto-death.

Disabled war heroes and the families of the fallen launched the protest on the 11th of September demanding the authorities provide their pension benefits even after they reach 55 years of age.

On September 24th, the Cabinet approval was granted to provide all the members of the Armed Forces, Police and the Special Task Force who have been disabled due to the war, a pension equal to their last salary even after their retirement.

However, the protesting war veterans rejected the Cabinet decision and continued with their protest while four disabled war veterans commenced a fast-unto-death demanding that necessary provisions be made for their wives or a relative of the family to receive the pension even after they pass away.