SLFP will enter into agreement with SLPP - Nishantha

-

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will discuss with all parties and enter into an agreement with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in the near future, says parliamentarian Nishantha Muthuhettigamage.

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP mentioned this addressing a public meeting held in Galle, today (26).

“Ranil, Sajith, Karu, no matter who comes from UNP, the candidate who can face them all is Gotabaya,” he said.

“We told him that he cannot win without the support of the SLFP. With the full support of the SLFP, we have made arrangements for the victory of Gotabaya.

Muthuhettigamage says that SLFP will reach an agreement with the SLPP candidate within the coming week, once the Central Committee on Monday (September 30) will make a decision with the collective agreement of the Party Chairman and the General Secretary.

Meanwhile, UPFA MP Weerakumara Dissanayake stated that the SLFP Central Committee will convene on the 30th of September.