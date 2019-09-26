SLFP will enter into agreement with SLPP - Nishantha

SLFP will enter into agreement with SLPP - Nishantha

September 26, 2019   04:06 pm

-

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will discuss with all parties and enter into an agreement with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in the near future, says parliamentarian Nishantha Muthuhettigamage.

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP mentioned this addressing a public meeting held in Galle, today (26).

“Ranil, Sajith, Karu, no matter who comes from UNP, the candidate who can face them all is Gotabaya,” he said.

“We told him that he cannot win without the support of the SLFP. With the full support of the SLFP, we have made arrangements for the victory of Gotabaya.

Muthuhettigamage says that SLFP will reach an agreement with the SLPP candidate within the coming week, once the Central Committee on Monday (September 30) will make a decision with the collective agreement of the Party Chairman and the General Secretary.

Meanwhile, UPFA MP Weerakumara Dissanayake stated that the SLFP Central Committee will convene on the 30th of September.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories