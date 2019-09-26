Jacques Chirac: Former French President dies at 86

-

Jacques Chirac, the former French president whose later years were blighted by corruption scandals, has died aged 86.

“President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully,” his son-in-law told AFP.

Mr Chirac served two terms as French president and took his country into the single European currency.

One of his major political reforms was to cut the presidential term of office from seven to five years.

He was seen as the focus of opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

He served as head of state from 1995 to 2007, with his health steadily deteriorating since then.

He suffered a stroke in 2005, and in 2014, his wife, Bernadette, said he would no longer speak in public, noting he had memory trouble, French media report.

He was France’s second longest-serving post-war president after his Socialist predecessor Francois Mitterrand.

He moved from anti-European Gaullism to championing a European Union constitution that was then rejected by French voters.

He was born in 1932, the son of a bank manager who later became the managing director of the Dassault aircraft company.

Source: BBC

-Agencies