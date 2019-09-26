60th Bandaranaike commemoration under Presidents patronage

September 26, 2019   04:45 pm

The 60th commemoration of late Prime Minister S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike was held today (26) at the Bandaranaike Samadhiya in Horagolla under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Late Premier Bandaranaike transformed the political history with the support of Sanga, Veda, Guru, Govi and Kamkaru movement, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a release.

Late Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike and former Speaker Anura Bandaranaike were also commemorated at this event.

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunge paid floral tribute to the Samadhi followed by President Sirisena.

S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike was the fourth Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and founder leader of Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, Minister Mangala Samaraweera, Senior Vice President of SLFP, Nimal Siripala de Silva, General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara, General Secretary of UPFA Mahinda Amaraweera, Duminda Dissanayake, A. H. M. Fowzie, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Sarath Ekanayake and several senior members of Sri Lanka Freedom Party were among the gathering.

