Navy finds Black Powder and hand grenade

The Sri Lanka Navy recovered ‘Black Powder’ explosive during a raid carried out at the Sudeikuda beach area in Trincomalee.

A suspicious parcel had been observed during a raid carried out at Sudeikuda beach area by Eastern Naval Command, stated the Navy.

Further investigations have found 01kg of Black Powder packed into a parcel.

Meanwhile, a hand grenade has been recovered by the Navy during a raid carried out at Kallarawa junction in Kokilai.

The grenade was discovered during a raid conducted by Eastern Naval Command at Kallarawa junction in Kokilai.

This grenade is suspected to be abandoned one at the time of humanitarian operation.