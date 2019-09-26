Navy finds Black Powder and hand grenade
September 26, 2019 06:13 pm
The Sri Lanka Navy recovered ‘Black Powder’ explosive during a raid carried out at the Sudeikuda beach area in Trincomalee.
A suspicious parcel had been observed during a raid carried out at Sudeikuda beach area by Eastern Naval Command, stated the Navy.
Further investigations have found 01kg of Black Powder packed into a parcel.
Meanwhile, a hand grenade has been recovered by the Navy during a raid carried out at Kallarawa junction in Kokilai.
The grenade was discovered during a raid conducted by Eastern Naval Command at Kallarawa junction in Kokilai.
This grenade is suspected to be abandoned one at the time of humanitarian operation.