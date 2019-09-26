Navy finds Black Powder and hand grenade

Navy finds Black Powder and hand grenade

September 26, 2019   06:13 pm

-

The Sri Lanka Navy recovered ‘Black Powder’ explosive during a raid carried out at the Sudeikuda beach area in Trincomalee.

A suspicious parcel had been observed during a raid carried out at Sudeikuda beach area by Eastern Naval Command, stated the Navy.

Further investigations have found 01kg of Black Powder packed into a parcel.

Meanwhile, a hand grenade has been recovered by the Navy during a raid carried out at Kallarawa junction in Kokilai.

The grenade was discovered during a raid conducted by Eastern Naval Command at Kallarawa junction in Kokilai.

This grenade is suspected to be abandoned one at the time of humanitarian operation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories