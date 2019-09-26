Cannot go back to Premadasa era  Mahinda

-

Trade and commerce have suffered great losses under the incumbent government, claims Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He made these remarks addressing the national convention on businesses at the Sri Lanka Exhibition & Convention Centre in Colombo this morning (26). The event was held under the patronage of SLPP presidential aspirant, former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Opposition Leader.

Commenting further, he said the ‘Good Governance’ government has Sri Lankan rupee had depreciated against the US Dollar marking the selling price per 1 USD as Rs 182. He added that, in 2014, under his administration, the selling price of Sri Lankan rupee against the US Dollar stood at Rs 131.

“However, the export earnings have not increased,” the Opposition Leader said, pointing out that due to the devaluation of the rupee, the debt burden of the nation has increased to Rs 1,790 billion.

“We paid close attention to loan interest. We maintained single-digit interest rates during our time,” Rajapaksa said further.

The country is not moving forward as unsuitable leaders were appointed to lead the nation, the Opposition Leader claimed.

Speaking on SLPP’s presidential rival Minister Sajith Premadasa and his father’s administration, Rajapaksa said the country cannot go back to a ‘Premadasa era’.