A major scheme of the United National Party to postpone the country’s elections was defeated by a Supreme Court verdict yesterday (25), says the Lawyers’ Association of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

Its secretary, Attorney-at-Law Athula de Silva, speaking at the Association’s media briefing held today, stated that the UNP was in an attempt to postpone the Elpitiya Provincial Council election even after dates were set for the postal voting.

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed the fundamental rights petition filed seeking an injunction order preventing the election for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha from being held without calling for fresh nominations.

After considering the facts presented, the Supreme Court decided not to grant leave to proceed with the petition as there is no reasonable legal basis to hear the petition.

The SLPP’s Lawyers’ Association alleged that one Member of the Election Commission is directly involved in this scheme, adding that Prof.S. Rathnajeevan H.Hoole is personally rendering his support to postpone elections.

“A separate lawyer represented this Elections Commission Member at the Supreme Court yesterday. From the beginning this lawyer presented his submissions in favour of postponing the election. […] President’s Counsel Ali Sabry on behalf of the SLPP stressed on holding the election,” the Association’s secretary added.

It must be specifically mentioned that the Attorney General’s Department played a major role to secure people’s right to vote, he continued.