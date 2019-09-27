Evening thundershowers forecasted over most parts of island

-

The Department of Meteorology says that atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island in the evening or night while fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces.

Several spells of light showers will occur in the coastal areas of Eastern Province in the morning as well.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas extending from Potuvil to Kankasanturai via Galle, Colombo and Mannar. Winds will be north-easterly in the other sea areas. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.