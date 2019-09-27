Postal voting for Elpitiya PS poll today

September 27, 2019   08:44 am

Postal voting for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election will be carried out at 269 centres today (27).

Galle District Deputy Election Commissioner K.U. Chandralal stated that a total of 1,192 applications for postal voting had been accepted.

He stated that unlike during a national election postal voting will not be carried out over 02 days and therefore requested all applicants to make sure they exercise their postal vote within today somehow. 

However, individuals who are unable to cast their postal vote today will be provided an opportunity to exercise their franchise on October 04 only at the District Election Office.

The election for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha will take place on October 11 while as per the 2018 Local Authorities Electoral Register, a total of 53,384 persons are eligible to cast their ballot.

