Two suspects have been arrested at Miriswatte area in Piliyandala while transporting 2kg 367g of heroin.

The raid was carried out by the officers of Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Nearly Rs 100,000 in cash was also seized from the suspects.

It is reported that the suspects are residents of Piliyandala area and they are to be produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court today (27).