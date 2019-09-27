Eight candidates place deposits for prez poll

-

Eight candidates have so far made their cash deposits for the Presidential Election 2019, says the Elections Commission.

Four political parties and three independent candidates have accordingly placed their cash deposits for the election.

Siritunga Jayasuriya from United Socialist Party has placed his cash deposit for the election yesterday (26).

Accepting deposits for the election commenced yesterday (19) and is set to conclude at 12 noon on the 06th of October.

Venerable Aparekke Punnananda Thera, Jayantha Ketagoda, Siripala Amarasinghe, Dr. Ajantha Wijesinghe of Socialist Party of Sri Lanka, Samantha Perera, former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and Ariyawansa Dissanayake of Democratic United National Front have paid the deposits.