Commission probing corruption in govt. submits final report to President

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry to probe allegations of corruption and misappropriations in state institutions has handed over its final report to President Maithripala Sirisena, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The President appointed the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate into allegations of corruption and malpractices that had taken place in state institutions from 15th January 2015 to 31st December 2018.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Upali Abeyratne was appointed the chairman and former High Court Judge Kusala Sarojini Weerawardena, former Auditor General Pasdunkorale Arachchige Premathilake, Former Ministry Secretary Lalith R. de Silva, former Deputy Inspector General of Police M.K.D. Vijaya Amarasinghe were appointed as the members of the commission.

The Commission was tasked with examining complaints and allegations made against persons who had held or continue to hold political office and those who have been or continue to be public servants and officers of statutory bodies, regarding acts of corruption, fraud, criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation of property, cheating and abuse or misuse of power or authority, State resources and privileges, which offences and acts of wrongdoing had occurred from 2015 to 2017 and resulted in serious loss or damage to State assets and revenue.

The interim report of the commission was handed over to the President on June 06.

The term of the Commission was also extended on several occasions.