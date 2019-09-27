Probe launched into suspicious deaths of 3 elephants

September 27, 2019   12:58 pm

-

The carcasses of three wild elephants, that are believed to have died under suspicious circumstances, have been discovered near a tank bund at Hiriwadunna, Habarana.

Wildlife officers state that the dead elephants include one pregnant elephant.

The wildlife officers suspect that the elephants might have been killed by injecting them with some kind of poison.

Sigiriya wildlife officers have launched an investigation into the suspicious deaths of the elephants. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories