Teachers & principals sick-leave action disrupts school activities

-

The sick-leave trade union action, launched by teachers and principals yesterday, is continuing for the second consecutive day today (27).

They also staged a protest near the Fort Railway Station demanding the authorities to resolve their salary anomalies and other issues in the education service.

As the teachers and principals called in sick due to the protest and trade union action, the activities of many schools were disrupted. Meanwhile, the student turnout was also reported as low.

A discussion held between a coordinating secretary of the President and the representatives of the teachers and principals’ trade unions yesterday had also failed.