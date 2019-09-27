-

Considering the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by Dr. Mohamed Shafi from Kurunegala Teaching Hospital seeking an order declaring his arrest and detention unlawful has been moved to January 24th, 2020.

The FR petition was taken up before the Supreme Court judge bench consisting of Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare and Murdu Fernando.

State Counsel, speaking up before the judge bench, requested for more time to submit to several reports pertaining to the case.

Accepting the request, the judges stated that they would sit for the petition hearing again on the 24th of January.

Through his FR petition, Dr. Shafi alleges that the police had arrested him without any justifiable reason after claims were rife on social media accusing him of performing illegal sterilization surgeries on over 4,000 Sinhalese Buddhist women.