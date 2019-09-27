Considering Dr. Shafis FR petition moved to January

Considering Dr. Shafis FR petition moved to January

September 27, 2019   01:47 pm

-

Considering the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by Dr. Mohamed Shafi from Kurunegala Teaching Hospital seeking an order declaring his arrest and detention unlawful has been moved to January 24th, 2020.

The FR petition was taken up before the Supreme Court judge bench consisting of Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare and Murdu Fernando.

State Counsel, speaking up before the judge bench, requested for more time to submit to several reports pertaining to the case.

Accepting the request, the judges stated that they would sit for the petition hearing again on the 24th of January.

Through his FR petition, Dr. Shafi alleges that the police had arrested him without any justifiable reason after claims were rife on social media accusing him of performing illegal sterilization surgeries on over 4,000 Sinhalese Buddhist women.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories