Special Cabinet meeting today on railway strike

-

A special meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers is scheduled to be held at 6.00 pm this evening (27), says State Minister of Transport & Civil Aviation Ashoka Abeysinghe.

The State Minister stated this addressing a press conference at the Ministry of Transport & Civil Aviation today.

He pointed out that six more trains were commuted today despite the ongoing strike action called by the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union, and more trains will be operated by this evening.

However, he said, the railway service make nearly 200 trips of train on a daily basis.

The State Minister added that he had requested the railway workers on strike to inform him about the trade union action either verbally or in written but such notification has not been as of yet.

The railway service resorted to a strike action from midnight on the 25th of September and it is continuing for the second consecutive day today.

They are demanding the authorities to remove the salary anomalies existing in the railway service. They warned of resorting to indefinite strike action if their demands are not met.