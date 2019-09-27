40 army officers promoted to rank of Colonel

-

President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has promoted 40 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, the Sri Lanka Army said today.

The promotions are with effect from 10 September 2019.

This has been done on the recommendations of the Ministry of Defence and the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Full list of promoted Officers:

Lieutenant Colonel KC Prathapasinghe SLSC

Lieutenant Colonel MPK Madurapperuma RSP USP psc SLE

Lieutenant Colonel JKR Jayakody RWP USP SLSR

Lieutenant Colonel RP Munipura RWP RSP SLSR

Lieutenant Colonel SPK Kurugama USP SF

Lieutenant Colonel ACJ Wasage SLLI

Lieutenant Colonel HCL Galappathti RSP USP GW

Lieutenant Colonel BGS Fernando USP psc SLA

Lieutenant Colonel DUN Serasinghe RWP RSP GR

Lieutenant Colonel MADJD Gunatilaka RSP USP VIR

Lieutenant Colonel USNK Perera RSP USP SLSR

Lieutenant Colonel GGA Gunasekara USP SLSC

Lieutenant Colonel KTP de Silva RSP psc SLLI

Lieutenant Colonel MPNA Muthumala USP psc SLSR

Lieutenant Colonel DPJC Jayawardene USP GW

Lieutenant Colonel KDML Samaradiwakara RWP RSP psc VIR

Lieutenant Colonel BPGK Balasooriya RSP psc MIR

Lieutenant Colonel KHNP Hannadige RWP RSP psc GR

Lieutenant Colonel MM Salwatura RWP RSP USP GW

Lieutenant Colonel WMLS Dayawansa VIR

Lieutenant Colonel KJNMPK Nawarathna RWP RSP GW

Lieutenant Colonel PNIS Fernando USP VIR

Lieutenant Colonel SBWMN Samaradiwakara RSP USP SLE

Lieutenant Colonel D MK Chakrawarthi RSP SLLI

Lieutenant Colonel D CCDR Waidyasekara RSP GR

Lieutenant Colonel KADSK Dharmasena RWP SLAC

Lieutenant Colonel N D P Gunatunga MIR

Lieutenant Colonel SASUK B Senanayaka SLA

Lieutenant Colonel V MN Hettiarachchi RWP RSP CR

Lieutenant Colonel AHAD Ariyasena RWP RSP USP psc MIR

Lieutenant Colonel R WK Hewage RWP RSP SLSR

Lieutenant Colonel N AMP Nagahawatta RSP SLA

Lieutenant Colonel P S S Sanjeewa RSP psc VIR

Lieutenant Colonel MJRS Medagoda RSP USP psc IG SLA

Lieutenant Colonel M N Fernando RSP GR

Lieutenant Colonel HDL S Perera RWP RSP CR

Lieutenant Colonel HPI Perera RWP RSP GR

Lieutenant Colonel HLC Liyanage RWP RSP psc VIR

Lieutenant Colonel WMS N Eragoda RWP RSP USP GR

Lieutenant Colonel KAL A Kularatne USP SLAMC