40 army officers promoted to rank of Colonel
September 27, 2019 05:10 pm
President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has promoted 40 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, the Sri Lanka Army said today.
The promotions are with effect from 10 September 2019.
This has been done on the recommendations of the Ministry of Defence and the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.
Full list of promoted Officers:
Lieutenant Colonel KC Prathapasinghe SLSC
Lieutenant Colonel MPK Madurapperuma RSP USP psc SLE
Lieutenant Colonel JKR Jayakody RWP USP SLSR
Lieutenant Colonel RP Munipura RWP RSP SLSR
Lieutenant Colonel SPK Kurugama USP SF
Lieutenant Colonel ACJ Wasage SLLI
Lieutenant Colonel HCL Galappathti RSP USP GW
Lieutenant Colonel BGS Fernando USP psc SLA
Lieutenant Colonel DUN Serasinghe RWP RSP GR
Lieutenant Colonel MADJD Gunatilaka RSP USP VIR
Lieutenant Colonel USNK Perera RSP USP SLSR
Lieutenant Colonel GGA Gunasekara USP SLSC
Lieutenant Colonel KTP de Silva RSP psc SLLI
Lieutenant Colonel MPNA Muthumala USP psc SLSR
Lieutenant Colonel DPJC Jayawardene USP GW
Lieutenant Colonel KDML Samaradiwakara RWP RSP psc VIR
Lieutenant Colonel BPGK Balasooriya RSP psc MIR
Lieutenant Colonel KHNP Hannadige RWP RSP psc GR
Lieutenant Colonel MM Salwatura RWP RSP USP GW
Lieutenant Colonel WMLS Dayawansa VIR
Lieutenant Colonel KJNMPK Nawarathna RWP RSP GW
Lieutenant Colonel PNIS Fernando USP VIR
Lieutenant Colonel SBWMN Samaradiwakara RSP USP SLE
Lieutenant Colonel D MK Chakrawarthi RSP SLLI
Lieutenant Colonel D CCDR Waidyasekara RSP GR
Lieutenant Colonel KADSK Dharmasena RWP SLAC
Lieutenant Colonel N D P Gunatunga MIR
Lieutenant Colonel SASUK B Senanayaka SLA
Lieutenant Colonel V MN Hettiarachchi RWP RSP CR
Lieutenant Colonel AHAD Ariyasena RWP RSP USP psc MIR
Lieutenant Colonel R WK Hewage RWP RSP SLSR
Lieutenant Colonel N AMP Nagahawatta RSP SLA
Lieutenant Colonel P S S Sanjeewa RSP psc VIR
Lieutenant Colonel MJRS Medagoda RSP USP psc IG SLA
Lieutenant Colonel M N Fernando RSP GR
Lieutenant Colonel HDL S Perera RWP RSP CR
Lieutenant Colonel HPI Perera RWP RSP GR
Lieutenant Colonel HLC Liyanage RWP RSP psc VIR
Lieutenant Colonel WMS N Eragoda RWP RSP USP GR
Lieutenant Colonel KAL A Kularatne USP SLAMC