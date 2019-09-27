Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: 1st ODI called off due to rain

-

The first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi has been abandoned without a ball being bowled, due to rain.

The wait for the return of international cricket in Pakistan has stretched after rain washed out the first ODI.

The decision was taken due to the heavy rain that lashed the city on Friday. As a result, the stadium outfield had become waterlogged.

The showers started at around 1:20pm and turned into heavy rainfall with thunderstorm later in the day.

The toss was originally scheduled to be held at 2:30pm local time, with the first ball slated to be bowled at 3:00pm.

However, rain water has accumulated in the outfield of the National Stadium, leading to cancellation of the match.

This is the first international match to be called off at the National Stadium due to rain.

-Agencies