Cabinet sub-committee to look into salary anomalies in state institutions

The Cabinet of Ministers have decided to appoint a sub-committee to look into salary anomalies in government institutions and recommend solutions.

Accordingly a five-member committee comprised of ministers is to be appointed on the matter.

A special Cabinet meeting had been called at the Presidential Secretariat at 6.00 p.m. today (27).

It is reported that the ongoing trade union actions in several sectors had been discussed at the meeting.

Railway employees, teachers, principals and executive officers are some of the trace unions currently engaged in union action over salary discrepancies.

Accordingly the Cabinet had decided to appoint a sub-committee to look into these issues in state institutions and provide solutions.