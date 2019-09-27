President meets senior police officers

September 27, 2019   10:30 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena held discussions with senior police officers at the Presidential Secretariat today (27).

The meeting was held under the initiative of the President to address the long standing problems of the Police Department and to establish a better quality police service, the President’s Media Division said. 

The President convened the monthly meeting and reviewed the progress of the decisions taken at the last meeting.

Discussions were also made on allocation of priority for officers’ health screening programs, recruiting doctors immediately to address the shortage of doctors at police hospitals and removing salary and grading anomalies of Sri Lanka Police Executive Grade Officers.

Progress of a programme to curb extortion and the use of mobile phones in prisons were also discussed.

Attention was also drawn to the threat of drowning in the sea around tourist hotels located in the close proximity of sea.

Acting IGP C.D. Wickramaratne, Senior DIGs, DIGs, and other senior officers of Police Department were also present on this occasion. 

