Sri Lanka, Ukraine sign visa waiver agreement for diplomats

Ukraine and Sri Lanka have signed a visa waiver agreement for citizens who use diplomatic or official passports, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has reported.

According to the report, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko met with Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Ravinatha Aryasinha as part of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

“Prystaiko and Aryasinha have signed an agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on visa exemptions for citizens who use diplomatic or official passports,” the statement reads.

The parties also discussed topical issues on the agenda of Ukrainian-Sri Lankan relations and emphasized the importance of intensifying the bilateral political dialogue and strengthening cooperation within international organizations.

The protection of interests of citizens of both states was discussed separately.

-Agencies