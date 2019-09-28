China donates explosive detectors worth Rs.750 million

-

The government of People’s Republic of China has donated several equipment including drugs and explosive detectors worth Rs. 750 million to Sri Lanka.

The Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan officially handed the equipment to President Maithripala Sirisena at President’s Office today (27).

These modern apparatus was donated to Sri Lanka at a request by President Sirisena and this marks the first occasion where such high-tech machines have been used for public security and drug apprehension activities in Sri Lanka, the PMD said.

Three robotic machines which can detect explosives and drugs within the range of 3km are among these donations. The value of each machine is Rs. 85.5 million.

The three explosive detectors worth Rs. 90.5 million each have been designed to sense explosives and weapons hidden in the human body automatically.

This donation also included 50 X-ray Security Inspection systems to search parcels and luggage. The total value stands at Rs. 210.5 million.

The Chinese government has also donated 25 Walk Through Safety Inspection Gates worth Rs. 6.5 million to detect weapons.

The value of 25 Hand Held Vehicle Scanners is Rs. 3.2 million.

The 500 Hand Held Metal Detectors worth Rs. 2.75 million will be utilized by the Security Forces to detect automatic weapons carried by individuals.

A Chinese government delegation was present on the occasion, the report said.

-PMD