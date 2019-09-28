Thundershowers expected in Eastern and Uva provinces

-

Due to the atmospheric disturbance in the south-eastern sea area, the showery condition over Eastern and Uva provinces is expected to enhance some extent today, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts. Heavy rainfall above 100 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere in the evening or night and fairly heavy falls about 50-75 mm are likely at some places.

Several spells of showers can expect in Jaffna, Mullaitivu and Mannar districts in the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Sea Areas:

Due to the atmospheric disturbance in the south-eastern sea area, heavy showers can be expected in the sea area extending from Batticaloa to Matara via Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and speed will be 10-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.