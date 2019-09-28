Two nabbed trafficking over 1,316 kg of Beedi leaves

September 28, 2019   08:58 am

Sri Lanka Navy personnel arrested two traffickers along with 27 parcels of Beedi (tendu) leaves, during a patrol carried out in the Northern seas.

Accordingly, 1316.6 kg of Beedi leaves found with these two suspects were apprehended during a raid conducted by the Northern Naval Command in the seas off Analathivu island on Friday (27).

This haul of Beedi leaves is suspected to be an attempt of transfer by a dinghy to Sri Lanka, the navy said. 

The seized haul of beedi leaves and the suspects are due to be handed over to the Jaffna Customs for onward investigation.

Navy says that over 38,000kg of Beedi leaves have been seized by Navy just within this year.

