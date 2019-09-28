Mahinda, Gotabaya and Basil to meet President today

-

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa and SLPP National Organiser Basil Rajapaksa are scheduled to meet with President Maithripala Sirisena today (28) for talks, according to SLFP media spokesman Weerakumara Dissanayake.

The UPFA MP told Ada Derana that a meeting of the Parliamentary Group of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) was held last night and that the decision taken during that are expected to be discussed at today’s discussion with the Rajapaksas.

The meeting will reportedly especially focus on the issue of the ‘symbol’ under which the presidential election is to be contested.

Last night’s SLFP parliamentary group meeting which was chaired by President Sirisena had lasted for nearly two hours.

However, it is also reported that the President’s planned discussions with the Rajapaksa brothers later today is expected to be very decisive, ahead of the upcoming election.