Two nabbed with fake gold coins at Peliyagoda

Two suspects have been arrested in the Peliyagoda area with a large stock of counterfeit gold coins.

The Peliyagoda division crimes unit had received a complaint regarding a scam where certain individuals had sold fake gold coins after showing some real gold coins.

Based on this information, police had carried out a sting operation using an undercover officer which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Four real gold coins and 1,400 counterfeit gold coins, made using brass, were discovered by police.

The arrested suspects, aged 31 and 37, are residents of Thalawa and Anuradhapura.

They are to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today while Peliyagoda Police are conducting further investigations.