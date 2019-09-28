Two nabbed with fake gold coins at Peliyagoda

Two nabbed with fake gold coins at Peliyagoda

September 28, 2019   11:32 am

-

Two suspects have been arrested in the Peliyagoda area with a large stock of counterfeit gold coins.

The Peliyagoda division crimes unit had received a complaint regarding a scam where certain individuals had sold fake gold coins after showing some real gold coins.

Based on this information, police had carried out a sting operation using an undercover officer which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Four real gold coins and 1,400 counterfeit gold coins, made using brass, were discovered by police.

The arrested suspects, aged 31 and 37, are residents of Thalawa and Anuradhapura. 

They are to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today while Peliyagoda Police are conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories