S.B. Nawinne pledges support to Sajith

Former Minister S.B. Nawinne today pledged his support to the United National Party’s presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa.

The UNP Parliamentarian, who had backed former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s camp during the country’s political crisis in October last year, attended a press conference with Minister Premadasa in Colombo on Saturday (28).

Nawinne stated that he although he did not leave the UNP he had withdrawn from party activities around 6-7 months back.

However, the MP said that he believes that if Minister Sajith Premadasa is contesting the upcoming presidential election from the United National Party (UNP), it is his duty to support Sajth Premadasa.