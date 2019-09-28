S.B. Nawinne pledges support to Sajith

S.B. Nawinne pledges support to Sajith

September 28, 2019   01:06 pm

-

Former Minister S.B. Nawinne today pledged his support to the United National Party’s presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa.

The UNP Parliamentarian, who had backed former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s camp during the country’s political crisis in October last year, attended a press conference with Minister Premadasa in Colombo on Saturday (28).

Nawinne stated that he although he did not leave the UNP he had withdrawn from party activities around 6-7 months back.

However, the MP said that he believes that if Minister Sajith Premadasa is contesting the upcoming presidential election from the United National Party (UNP), it is his duty to support Sajth Premadasa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories