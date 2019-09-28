Suspect arrested with stock of illegal cigarettes

-

A person has been apprehended with a stock of illegal cigarettes at Dewata in Galle, during a search conducted by the Navy in coordination with the Police STF.

The SLN Southern Naval Command with the assistance of Hiyare Police STF conducted this search operation in Dewata area, Galle and found 6,560 illegal cigarettes from a house on 27th September.

The stock has been made ready to be sold when the apprehension was made. The 48 year-old house owner was also taken into custody, the navy said.

The apprehended person along with the stock of foreign cigarettes, imported illegally, was handed over to the Galle Harbour Police for onward legal action.