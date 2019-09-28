UNP has accepted contract to defeat Sajith - Mahindananda

September 28, 2019   05:37 pm

UPFA MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage says that the UNP’s Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa will pose no challenge to the SLPP’s candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the coming presidential poll.

Speaking to reporters following an event in Nawalapitiya today (28), he claimed that there is a serious crisis within the United National Party (UNP) presently and that therefore the UNP itself has accepted the ‘contract’ to defeat Sajth Premadasa.

Due to that, Sajith Premadasa will pose no challenge to Gotabaya Rajapaksa who can secure a resounding victory at the election, he said.

Aluthgamage predicted that Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s victory percentage will exceed 52%.

